WASHINGTON -- Congressman Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., and the entire Georgia House and Senate delegations introduced a bipartisan bill, H.R. 5472, to rename the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park. This designation would help protect multiple historic locations, increase name recognition, and draw more visitors to Plains to learn about the life and presidency of President Carter. The park would consist of four locations: the Carter boyhood farm; Plains High School, where President and Mrs. Carter attended school; the Plains Train Depot, where President Carter ran his presidential campaign; and years from now, the home the Carters currently live in and their graves.
“President and Mrs. Carter had a huge impact in Georgia, the entire nation, and throughout the world," Bishop said in a news release. "They have dedicated their entire lives to public service. With this legislation, visitors now and in the future will come to Plains and be inspired to serve the nation and make a difference. There is no other community more reflective of President and Mrs. Carter’s life and values as their hometown of Plains and the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park.”
Other state leaders spoke of the Carters' legacy.
“President Jimmy Carter’s humanitarian legacy extends far beyond the boundaries of his home state of Georgia and even the United States, but nowhere is he more beloved or ‘at home’ than in his native Plains,” U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson said. “This bill could not be a more fitting tribute, and I’m proud to join our Georgia delegation to support it.”
“One thing is certain: President and Mrs. Carter have never forgotten where they came from,” Sen. David Perdue added. “Growing up in rural Georgia taught the Carters the importance of faith, family and service, and those values have guided them their entire lives. Today, Plains, Georgia, is a living monument to the Carters and their lifetime of service. I’m proud to stand with the entire Georgia delegation to ensure President Carter’s legacy is preserved for generations to come. We should never forget that in America, the son of a small-town peanut farmer can become president of the United States.”