ATLANTA – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced a victory in the matter of The Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta et al v. Raffensperger et al after three more plaintiffs challenging Georgia’s Election Integrity Act (SB 202) petitioned the court to voluntarily dismiss their claims.

“Despite the overheated rhetoric to the contrary from President Biden, Stacey Abrams, and their progressive allies, Georgia’s Election Integrity Act contains common-sense reforms like photo-ID for all forms of voting,” said Raffensperger. “We’re seeing that the poll-tested rhetoric from opponents of the bill is not supported by the facts, and the plaintiffs are starting to see that, too.”

