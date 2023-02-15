ATLANTA – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced a victory in the matter of The Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta et al v. Raffensperger et al after three more plaintiffs challenging Georgia’s Election Integrity Act (SB 202) petitioned the court to voluntarily dismiss their claims.
“Despite the overheated rhetoric to the contrary from President Biden, Stacey Abrams, and their progressive allies, Georgia’s Election Integrity Act contains common-sense reforms like photo-ID for all forms of voting,” said Raffensperger. “We’re seeing that the poll-tested rhetoric from opponents of the bill is not supported by the facts, and the plaintiffs are starting to see that, too.”
The Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta, along with VoteAmerica, Exousia Lighthouse International C.M. Inc., Greater Works Ministries Network Inc., and Faith in Action Network -- along with others -- sued Georgia over the provisions of SB 202 increasing election security procedures. When they filed their lawsuit, plaintiffs described the law as “egregious,” “suppressive,” and “discriminatory.”
However, since the filing of that lawsuit, Georgia has run a primary and a general election with record turnout and did not encounter any major issues implementing the new provisions of SB 202. Additionally, an academic survey of Georgia voters found that 98.9% of voters reported no issues casting a ballot in the 2022 midterms.
“I commend these groups for recognizing that their initial claims weren’t supported by the facts, and that it would be a waste of taxpayer resources to continue them,” Raffensperger said.