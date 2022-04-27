ALBANY — An old plane, some makeup and effects, and solid acting on the part of local volunteers combined to provide a realistic disaster experience for area first responders.
A Wednesday-morning training exercise depicted a plane crash on the grounds at Southwest Georgia Regional Airport. The pretend passengers were sprawled around and inside the small passenger plane, some covered with realistic-looking blood and wounds, complete with pieces of simulated shrapnel poking out.
“I enjoyed it,” Kizzie Donaldson-Richard, a criminal justice professor at Albany State University and former police officer who was among the crash volunteers, said. “I think it was as realistic as it could be in an event like this.
“It was very instrumental in giving me some insight, not just as a volunteer but from a professional standpoint.”
When the exercise started, airport firefighters rolled out to put out a small fire set near the scene, followed by the Albany Fire Department and paramedics with Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services. The final chapter was carried out by Coroner Michael Fowler’s staff and firefighters carrying several volunteers zipped up to the neck in body bags to the mobile morgue.
Prior to the arrival of those first responders, Donaldson-Richard said she and others on the plane had discussions among themselves to add depth to their characters. Her condition was given as a 57-year-old with lacerations and pieces of glass in left arm with neck pain, severe headache and dizziness.
She decided to enhance her role by using a Jamaican accent and screaming, which drew some appreciative comments from some of the first responders.
“I know prior to us being removed off the plane there was a lot of anticipation; we saw the trucks going by,” Donaldson-Richard said. “Some (people) got to the point where they were getting eager to go to the window. The anticipation was very high.
“I enjoyed the people I was with on the plane. We collaborated. We took pictures together.”
Albany State students T’Aundria Everett and Ziquavious Finch also were among the volunteers and gained valuable experience, Donaldson-Richard said.
The coroner, who was at the scene of a 2016 crash at the airport as well as at the Pentagon after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack, and also has been at other crash sites, spoke favorably of the exercise.
“It’s good experience for my deputies, learning how to handle a plane crash, working with the airport and FAA (Federal Aviation Administration),” Fowler said. “I think the more experience, the more times we do it, it helps in the real world if we have to do this. It’s important we know who’s running the show.
“EMS, the fire department, law enforcement, all of us working together will be really great if we ever have to do this. You get to meet the people, establish relationships.”
Dougherty EMS participates in exercises each year using some of the more likely scenarios, Dickie Livingston, the agency’s training officer, said. Those include natural disasters, active-shooter situations, accidents that involve multiple casualties such as one involving a bus and hazardous materials.
The paramedics get a chance to work in a triage situation during the exercises and have other work in the emergency command center.
“We try to rotate the crews around to do the disasters,” he said. “That gives everybody a chance to participate (and) help with mass-casualty planning, because every disaster is unique and every disaster is going to be different.”
