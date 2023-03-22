The Tennessee plane crash that killed a Christian diet guru and six others in 2021 was caused by the pilot losing airplane control during a climb "due to spatial disorientation," according to a National Transportation Safety Board report filed Wednesday.

Dietician Gwen Shamblin Lara, her husband, actor William J. Lara, her son-in-law Brandon Hannah, and married couples Jennifer and David Martin and Jessica and Jonathan Walters, were on board the Cessna 501 when it took off from the Smyrna airport and headed for Palm Beach, Florida, on May 29, 2021.



