The pilots of two small airplanes that collided mid-air in Florida Tuesday may not have been aware that the other was nearby when they crashed into each other, according to an air safety inspector.

The crash, which resulted in the death of four people, occurred over Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, about 45 miles southwest of Orlando. It involved a Piper J-3 Cub seaplane and a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed-wing plane, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

