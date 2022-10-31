'Planet killer' near-Earth asteroid spotted, the largest in 8 years

This artist’s illustration depicts an asteroid that orbits closer to the sun than Earth’s orbit.

 NSF’s NOIRLab/DOE/FNAL/DECam/CTIO/NOIRLab

Astronomers have spotted three near-Earth asteroids that were lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. One of the asteroids is the largest potentially hazardous object to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years.

The asteroids belong to a group found within the orbits of Earth and Venus, but they’re incredibly difficult to observe because the brightness of the sun shields them from telescope observations.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News