ATLANTA — A bill formally has been introduced by Republicans in the Georgia State Senate that would ban transgender student athletes from participating in school sports.
Specifically, the bill states, “It shall be unlawful for Georgia public schools or participating private schools whose students or teams compete against a Georgia public school to operate, sponsor, or facilitate athletic programs or activities that permit a person of one gender to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for persons of the opposite gender.”
In response to the filing, Staci Fox, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates made this statement:
“Senate Bill 435 is just more proof that some of the politicians in our state will stop at nothing to score political points — even when that means launching baseless attacks against the very Georgians they were elected to serve. Not only is this anti-trans bill discriminatory, it’s also in direct violation of the equal rights and protections guaranteed to us by the federal government.
"These students just want to play sports like every other kid in their school. Our leaders need to get back to doing the business of the people rather than reducing transgender students to political pawns for their nonsense agendas.”
