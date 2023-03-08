Plant-Vogtle-construction.jpg

 File Photo

ATLANTA – The first of two new nuclear reactors being built at Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle has reached a key step toward going into service this spring, the Atlanta-based utility announced.

Vogtle’s Unit 3 has safety reached initial criticality, meaning the reactor has been started, atoms are being split, and heat is being generated.

