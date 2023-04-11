ATHENS — Plantfi, a novel system to track plant moisture, sunlight and overall houseplant health, is the winner of the University of Georgia’s 2023 FABricate Entrepreneurial Initiative competition.

Alex Breazu, the UGA mechanical engineering student who leads Plantfi, got the idea while on his own “plant parent” journey, during which he overwatered and killed his fair share of houseplants. The Plantfi system aims to help save countless other houseplants from the same fate.

Recommended for you

Amanda Budd is a writer with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags