Daphnie Miller, left, and Michelle Williams shovel soil around a tree during a dedication ceremony honoring late Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker. Miller, an English instructor, coordinated the program.
Daphnie Miller, left, and Michelle Williams shovel soil around a tree during a dedication ceremony honoring late Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker. Miller, an English instructor, coordinated the program.
ALBANY — While the spirit of Albany Technical College’s beloved “Dr. Parker” will be remembered for years to come, a tree planted in his honor brings a physical presence for the man who piloted the campus for nearly three decades as its president.
During a Tuesday dedication ceremony, school students and staff members took turns with a shovel during homecoming week to place soil around the roots of the tulip poplar tree, a species native to Anthony Parker’s native South Carolina.
The poplar is known for its colorful blooms, shady branches and resistance to wind. The planting took place behind the George M. Kirkland Jr. Building, where Parker, who was at the helm for 27 years, had his office.
“It is a fitting memorial, because he was that tree,” Jason Cadogan, Albany Tech’s multimedia producer, said during remarks to the audience. “He stretched out that branch. Trees bear fruit.”
Afterwards, Cadogan shared his thoughts about the day.
“He’s done so much that this is the least that we can do to honor him and what he’s given to this school,” the ATC staff member said. “It’s symbolic. It’s just wonderful the tree will live on and his memory will live on with it.
“You plant a tree for the next generation; that’s what we’re doing is planting for the future.”
Emmett Griswold, who was named last week as the new Albany Tech president, recalled how Parker, under whom he served as an instructor and vice president, was more than a boss.
“Dr. Parker (was) my friend, my mentor, the person that I talked with every day, not only about the institution but about life,” Griswold said. “He loved his family, he loved this institution, and he loved this community, so it’s only fitting to honor him during homecoming week. He was the tree, the light of this institution and this community.
“He will not be forgotten as long as I am here at Albany Technical College.”
During his interview last week with representatives from the Technical College System of Georgia, he said, one asked Griswold to name something he learned from his predecessor.
“One thing he would tell me on a regular basis, every student deserves a full load, (meaning) every student deserves everything you and I had,” Griswold said.
The loss is still personal to Gloria Hanks, who has worked as receptionist at the front desk of the Kirkland Building for about 10 years.
“My heart was hurting because that was my job, there were so many days we would greet each other and speak in the morning,” she said during an interview following the ceremony. “I would announce people when they came up to see him. I’m just going to miss him. I’m going to miss him a lot.
“He was a great person. He was a great person to work for.”