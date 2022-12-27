peanuts 1.jpg

Professor Albert K. Culbreath points out foliar fungal diseases and tomato spotted wilt virus during the 2022 Georgia Peanut Tour.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

Editor’s Note: Part two of a three-part series.

TIFTON — From year to year, many row crop producers rotate the crops they plant to reduce pest and disease pressure and to benefit the land, often alternating peanuts with cotton and corn. Peanuts in particular are considered an important cash crop for many farmers.

Recommended for you

Tags