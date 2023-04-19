Plants that devour insects could be luring prey with signature scents

Sarracenia pitcher plants, native to North American bogs, capture insect prey with colorful, modified leaves that look like flowers. Scent may play a role in each species' diet, a new study said.

 L. Gaume

Sarracenia pitcher plants, found in bogs throughout eastern North America, look like trumpet-shaped flowers, often in purplish or reddish hues. But looks can be deceiving. The striking "flowers" are actually modified leaves, forming a cup that contains digestive enzymes.

When a small animal — usually an insect — wanders too close, the pitcher functions like a pitfall trap, complete with slippery sides that make it hard for the critter to climb back out. The carnivorous plant then digests the insect, gaining nourishment that can be difficult to get from the nutrient-poor soil in its boggy home.

Kate Golembiewski is a freelance science writer based in Chicago who geeks out about zoology, thermodynamics and death. She hosts the comedy talk show "A Scientist Walks Into a Bar."

