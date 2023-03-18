plant museum.png

Danny and Beverly Sterling of Plant Telephone Co. donated a collection of more than 500 artifacts that make up the new PlantTel Museum exhibit.

TIFTON -- A unique collection of more than 538 artifacts, including antique telephones of every variety imaginable, forms the heart of a new exhibit at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture.

A grand opening for the GMA’s new PlantTel Museum exhibit will take place at 3 p.m. on April 15 during ABAC’s 2023 Homecoming weekend. The grand opening will include guided tours of the exhibit, a “cord cutting” and a reception.

