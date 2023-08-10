Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Hot. High 93F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 11:37 am
The border wall at the Polish Belarusian border on July 9.
Guards patrol the Polish-Belarus border, near Bialowieza in eastern Poland, on May 29.
Polish Defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak arrives to take part in the European Air Defence Conference at Les Invalides in Paris on June 19, 2023.
(CNN) — Poland is planning to move around 10,000 troops to its eastern border with Belarus amid mounting concerns over Wagner forces in the region.
Wagner troops have been stationed within Belarus – a close ally of Russia – in the wake of a short-lived rebellion carried out by the group.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
School's back in session for most in the area, but that doesn't mean getting stuck in the Monday through Friday routine. Find something to do this weekend to break up the monotony. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Aug. 11-13
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.