ALBANY — The Albany Police Department’s lack of staffing poses a serious problem for the city and safety, two civilian advisors told the Albany City Commission on Tuesday.
After serving on the Albany Police Department Civilian Advisory Board for six years, Tom Gieryic made his first appearance before the commission to discuss police issues during the Tuesday work session with fellow board member Will Davis.
“Our big thing right now is they are short-staffed,” Gieryic, owner of Gieryic Automotive Repair, said during an interview outside the commission chambers after he addressed the board. “You see it. People are running red lights. They are doing 70 miles per hour in a 45 (zone).
“When was the last time you saw a car being pulled over?”
Currently, the department is short about 70 officers, with the shortage most pronounced in road patrol. The officers who are on the force are overworked, running from call to call without a break, Gieryic said.
“The shorter you are on staff, the more calls you have to go to,” he said. “It’s a lot of stress.”
The police department has been fairly successful in recruiting over the past five years, but officers have been leaving in higher numbers, and Gieryic said he believes the stress is part of the reason.
One suggestion recently made by Commissioner Bob Langstaff during his successful re-election campaign for another four-year term was to lower the amount of their paychecks officers are required to contribute to the city’s pension fund.
Police officers contribute 7 percent of their salaries to the pension plan, compared to 4 percent for other city workers. If put into effect, Gieryic said, that would mean more money going into officers’ pockets.
“That’s a lot of money,” he said. “Can you opt out of the pension in lieu of a 401(k)? Anything to increase the money. I think there ought to be a fee (on utility bills), maybe it’s $5, $10. It needs to go to their pay or their benefits.
“You have people who say putting more police on the street doesn’t stop crime, and maybe it doesn’t. But, gosh, you’ve got to be fully staffed.”
During his remarks to commissioners, Davis suggested a more aggressive effort to recruit officers. The police department should have a booth at events in the city, he suggested, and look for other innovative ways to get the attention of potential new hires.
“We all know the issue with the APD,” said Davis, a United States Marine Corps veteran and Procter & Gamble retiree who has served on the board several years. “(We need) to find the focus to support Chief (Michael) Persley to retain and recruit and promote good officers. We’re here to help, whatever that looks like.”
The two advisory board members said they are open to speaking with commissioners further about the issue.
