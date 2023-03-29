Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said police have met with The Covenant School shooter's parents and school officials and have yet to uncover any specific issues or problems in the attacker's past.

"As of right now, we don't have any indication there was any problems at the school or at home," Drake told CNN on Wednesday. "We can't confirm any type of problems at this time."

CNN's Melissa Alonso, Amara Walker, Dianne Gallagher, Tina Burnside, Amanda Jackson, Sara Smart, Jamiel Lynch, Holly Yan and Michelle Krupa contributed to this report.

Tags