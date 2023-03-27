Police clear people and reported hidden traps from park near 'Cop City' site in Atlanta

A DeKalb County official said hidden traps, including boards with nails hidden by leaves and underbrush, were found at the park.

 DeKalb County

Several syringes containing fentanyl and a Molotov cocktail were among several potentially dangerous items found during an operation to clear a public park in Atlanta Monday, local officials said.

DeKalb County police headed a multi-jurisdictional operation to clear unauthorized people, vehicles and purported "hidden traps" at Intrenchment Creek Park and secure its entrances with concrete barriers.

