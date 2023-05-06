Police confirm deaths in Texas mall shooting; at least nine victims transported to hospitals

Multiple people were shot, some fatally, at a mall near Dallas by a gunman who authorities believe was acting alone — and who is now dead — and at least nine victims were transported to trauma facilities, officials said.

 KTVT

A Dallas-area medical group says it is treating victims as young as 5 years old.

CNN's Emma Tucker, Ed Lavandera and Phil Gast contributed to this report.

