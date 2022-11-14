Police identify 4 University of Idaho students found dead outside campus

Four University of Idaho students were found dead Sunday at a home just outside the campus. Pictured is the university campus.

 Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Four University of Idaho students who were found dead Sunday night in a house near campus have been identified, the city of Moscow’s police department said Monday.

The slain students were 20-year-old Ethan Chapin of Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona; and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Recommended for you

CNN’s Hannah Sarisohn, Holly Yan and Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.

Tags

More News