Police in Washington, DC, release bodycam video from the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin by an officer

US Park Police and Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police released bodycam video showing the police shooting of 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin last month.

 NPS.gov

US Park Police and Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police have released body-worn camera videos showing the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin by a Park Police officer last month after the teen was found sleeping in an allegedly stolen vehicle.

The videos from both agencies were released Tuesday, less than three weeks after the March 18 shooting in northeast Washington, DC.

CNN's Holmes Lybrand contributed to this report.

