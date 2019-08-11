ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department's Homicide team was investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old female Sunday on the 1900 block of West Highland Avenue.
Releases from APD say that 17-year-old Quamyia Jones was visiting a friend's house on West Highland when she was shot and killed. Witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots in the area where Jones was shot around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Police say Jones was deceased when they arrived on the scene.
Jones had an infant child with her at the home of the friend. Police said the child was not injured.