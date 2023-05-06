Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: May 6, 2023 @ 6:29 pm
Authorities in a suburb of Dallas are responding to a reported shooting at an outlet mall, with ATF personnel on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets.
The Dallas field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted Saturday afternoon that personnel are responding to the active shooter incident at a mall.
A dispatcher at the Allen Police Department described the scene as a "shooting," but said the department was too busy to immediately provide further information.
Jaynal Pervez told CNN affiliate KTVT that he arrived at the mall after his daughter, who was inside, called to inform him about a shooting.
"We saw the police outside the door, and they told us we had to go, and that they are still looking for the person," Pervez said. "There's no more safe places. I don't know what to do."
Police in Allen in a tweet would only call the incident "an active investigation," and asked residents to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
