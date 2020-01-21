ALBANY -- A 24-year-old man arrested at the scene of a Saturday afternoon slaying and charged with murder could face additional charges as the investigation continues.
Randy Lee Barney was arrested at the 3005 East Park Court residence where Thomas Isaiah Harrold was found fatally shot at about 5 p.m. Saturday.
Harrold was pronounced dead at the scene, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
Harrold was shot at least once, Fowler said.
The Dougherty County Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the fatal shooting, which is the first homicide of 2020 in the county.
