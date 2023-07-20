Police: Miami woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire hitman to kill her 3-year-old son

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) -- A woman accused of trying to hire a hit man this week to kill her 3-year-old son has bonded out of jail.

Jazmin Paez, 18, of Miami, is charged with first-degree solicitation of murder and third-degree using a communications device for an unlawful use, according to court documents.

