Police have raided the home of a man suspected of throwing an explosive near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as the leader vowed to ensure maximum security to keep global dignitaries safe during G7 meetings in the country next month.

Kishida had to abandon a speech on Saturday when a small explosive device was thrown in his direction while he was campaigning for the ruling party's by-election candidate at the port city of Wakayama in western Japan.

Previous reporting from CNN's Emi Jozuka and Chris Lau.

