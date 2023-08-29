Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) — Nigerian police arrested more than 200 people at a wedding on Monday, in one of the biggest mass arrests in recent years targeting the country’s LGBTQ community.

A police spokesperson in the southern Delta state told reporters Tuesday that 67 people will be prosecuted for “allegedly conducting and attending a same-sex wedding ceremony.”

Recommended for you

PHOTOS: New Albany Tech transportation academy will be named for late President Anthony Parker

PHOTOS: New Albany Tech transportation academy will be named for late President Anthony Parker

With the construction of the Dr. Anthony O. Parker Transportation Academy the Albany Technical College family will honor the late president who was enthusiastic about diesel mechanics and other transportation-related instruction while at the helm. The facility is expected to be completed in … Click for more.PHOTOS: New Albany Tech transportation academy will be named for late President Anthony Parker

0
0
0
0
0