Police release Michigan State shooting timeline and a troubling note found in the gunman's pocket

The gunman who killed three Michigan State University students and critically wounded five others last month in a mass shooting wrote in a note found in his pocket that he was "tired of being rejected and was hurt, police said on March 10.

 Nick King/Lansing State Journal/USA Today/FILE

The gunman who killed three Michigan State University students and critically wounded five others last month in a mass shooting wrote in a note found in his pocket that he was "tired of being rejected" and was hurt, police said Friday.

The Michigan State University Police and Public Safety Department released a detailed timeline of events and shared images of a note gunman Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43, wrote, police said in a news release.

Recommended for you

Tags