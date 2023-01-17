The SUV carrying four members of the University of Georgia football program, two of whom were killed, was exceeding the speed limit of 40 mph before it hit a curb and left the roadway, according to the crash report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department released Tuesday.

University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy both died in the crash.

CNN's Steve Almasy, Hannah Sarisohn, Eric Levenson, Wayne Sterling, Elizabeth Wolfe, Melissa Alonso and Dave Alsup contributed to this report.

Tags