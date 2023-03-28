Police in Nashville are digging into the background and motivations of a former student who entered a Christian elementary school armed with AR-style weapons and detailed maps and opened fire, killing three children and three adults.

The shooter, identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, was shot and killed by police during the Monday attack, leaving behind "drawn out" maps of the Covenant School detailing "how this was all going to take place," Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said.

Recommended for you

CNN's Tina Burnside, Amanda Jackson, Sara Smart, Jamiel Lynch, Curt Devine and Audrey Ash contributed to this report.

Tags