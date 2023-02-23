Investigators are trying to determine what motivated a string of deadly shootings Wednesday in a neighborhood outside Orlando, Florida -- a spree that killed a 9-year-old girl, a woman and a TV journalist who was covering one of the incidents, authorities said.

A suspect in the shootings -- which also injured the girl's mother and one of the journalist's colleagues -- was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a sheriff's office said, ending a spate of violence that stretched across several hours just west of Orlando.

