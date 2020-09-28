ALBANY — An Albany man’s anger over the results of a paternity test showing he was not the father of his girlfriend’s child nearly sparked a tragedy, as he reportedly doused the woman with gasoline and tried to set her on fire.
Jakaris Harvey, 27, told Albany police that after paying inside for gasoline at the 404 S. Slappey Blvd. Pace convenience store, she noticed her ex-boyfriend sitting in a car at the location.
As Harvey filled her sister’s car at about 11:40 p.m., she reported, the man she identified as Homer Brown Holiday Jr., 30, approached her and took the nozzle from her hand.
Brown was doused with gasoline, according to Albany Police Department reports. When an officer arrived, she observed a heavy smell of gas around Harvey and that there were several spots on her shirt that were blackened.
Harvey told police that after pumping gas on her, the man took a lit cigarette from his mouth and pressed it against her several times in an apparent attempt to ignite the fluid on her. After the unsuccessful attempt, he got back into the vehicle in which his relatives were riding and left the convenience store.
Prior to the incident, Harvey reported to police, a paternity test performed a week earlier determined that Brown was not the father of her child. She had last seen him on Friday, when he asked her for a cigarette, and on Saturday he called her throughout the day looking to repair their relationship.
The two previously had lived together, police said, and the case was categorized as a domestic violence incident.
Store employees were not immediately able to provide video footage at the scene to officers.
Police are seeking Brown in connection with the incident.
