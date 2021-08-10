ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department is seeking a person of interest in a July 2020 slaying. Police said 23-year-old Jetodd Malik Williams is wanted for questioning only by officers investigating the death of Jaime Eduardo Maccou, 30. Maccou was fatally shot on July 13, 2020, when he investigated a car break-in at his girlfriend's 2201 Tomkins Ave. A witness told police that she observed Maccou pursue two suspects and then heard gunshots. Officers located Maccou nearby with a bullet wound to the face. Police ask that anyone who has information with information about Williams' location call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or contact an investigator at (229) 431-3288.

Jetodd Malik Williams

 Special Photo

