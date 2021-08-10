featuredpopularurgent Police seek 'person of interest' in 2020 homicide Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com Alan Mauldin Author email Aug 10, 2021 Aug 10, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Jetodd Malik Williams Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department is seeking a person of interest in a July 2020 slaying.Police said 23-year-old Jetodd Malik Williams is wanted for questioning only, by officers investigating the death of Jaime Eduardo Maccou, 30.Maccou was fatally shot on July 13, 2020, when he investigated a car break-in outside his girlfriend's 2201 Tomkins Ave. residence. A witness told police that she observed Maccou pursue two suspects and then heard gunshots.Officers located Maccou nearby with a bullet wound to the face.Police ask that anyone with information about Williams' location call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or contact an investigator at (229) 431-3288. 