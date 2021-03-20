ALBANY -- Dougherty County law enforcement agencies are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in a Thursday slaying and in making arrests in a number of other cases.
Rossini Jones, 24, was fatally shot at a location near the Waffle House in the 100 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard while he and Alonzo Wright, 24, were reportedly driving in a 2016 Honda Accord, Albany police said. Wright, 24, was struck in the hip by a bullet during the assault.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Among a group of most wanted persons identified by the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office was a Lee County woman believed to be part of a burglary ring that has operated here and in other counties in the area. The sheriff’s list includes suspects being sought by several law enforcement agencies.
Logan Alexus Avera is wanted by the Dougherty County Police Department on charges of burglary, criminal attempt to commit burglary and gangs/unlawful activity.
Avera is accused in a rash of recent break-ins of storage units and participating in a street gang that has been carrying out those burglaries, a police spokesman said. A number of other suspects in the theft ring have been arrested in other jurisdictions.
Other fugitives and the pending charges include:
-- Latarsha Nikol Malone: five counts of financial transaction account fraud and three counts of criminal receipt of goods or services;
-- Robert Mason Spriggle: probation violation;
-- Terence Leon Fowler: theft by deception;
-- Jaylan Keontra Bell: theft by taking, motor vehicle;
-- Juston Cole Harvey: two counts of entering autos;
-- Ke’Shwawn Shomaro Keith: probation violation, pointing a gun at another, criminal trespass, simple battery and battery;
-- Kenyatta Motrell Williams: possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, suspended driver’s license, stop-sign violation, fleeing or attempting to elude, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and reckless driving;
-- Christopher Dwayne Hall: probation violation;
-- Dusty Nicole Duckwoth: probation violation;
-- Jacquinte Wilquez Stills: aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal damage to property;
-- James Bernard Williford: possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, suspended driver’s license, failure to yield, hit and run, simple battery and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Police ask that anyone with information about the suspects call Crime Stoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.