Police in an Atlanta suburb are set to lead an effort Monday to clear people, vehicles and purported "hidden traps" from a public park near the site of a controversial proposed police and fire training center dubbed "Cop City."

DeKalb County police will lead the operation Monday at Intrenchment Creek Park to remove unauthorized people and vehicles and then secure the entrances to the park with concrete barriers, a news release from the county said. The police will also inspect the park and nearby properties for "hidden traps or other devices designed to injure, maim, or cause the death of adults, children and pets."

Recommended for you

CNN's Nick Valencia and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

Tags