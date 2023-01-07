The Phoenix Police Department has taken into custody a suspect who fled after shooting and wounding a Scottsdale detective during a special assignment Friday night.

Kenneth Hearne, 37, the "armed and dangerous" suspect who police said fled from a two-story balcony after firing on officers, was apprehended Saturday night, according to Phoenix Police.

Recommended for you

CNN's Andy Rose and Alaa Elassar contributed to this report.

Tags

More News