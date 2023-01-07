The Phoenix Police Department has taken into custody a suspect who fled after shooting and wounding a Scottsdale detective during a special assignment Friday night.
Kenneth Hearne, 37, the "armed and dangerous" suspect who police said fled from a two-story balcony after firing on officers, was apprehended Saturday night, according to Phoenix Police.
Police said officers were involved in a shooting while taking Hearne into custody, but did not immediately provide more details on the circumstances.
Detectives were attempting to execute a search warrant at an apartment complex in downtown Phoenix just after 7 p.m. local time on Friday. The suspect is wanted for a number of criminal offenses, Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther said during a press conference late Friday.
When officers arrived at the apartment, they encountered a woman and child who told officers there was no one else there. Detectives entered the apartment and spotted the suspect, who went into another room and began firing at detectives through the wall, Walther said.
A Scottsdale detective, who has not been identified, was shot once in the abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital and is "expected to make a full recovery," Scottsdale Police said, adding that the sergeant "is doing extremely well."
It is unknown if Hearne, who "is currently wanted in connection with the shooting and other crimes," was hit when officers returned fire, police said.
Phoenix Police are leading the investigation.
Walther said local law enforcement agencies are seeing an increased number of aggravated assaults on police officers.
"We have to ask ourselves, when did this become OK?" Walther said.