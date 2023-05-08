[Breaking news update, published at 11:45 a.m. ET]

Police say they are charging the man witnesses say drove a vehicle into a shelter in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday and attempted to flee with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of assault with a deadly weapon, the city's police chief, Felix Sauceda said.

CNN's Zoe Sottile and Gloria Pazmino contributed to this report.

