ALBANY -- As U.S. holidays go, they don’t get much bigger than the 4th of July, a celebration that this year brings a three-day weekend with opportunities for cookouts, a few cold beverages to help beat the heat and lighting up of the skies.
For many, celebrating the country’s Independence Day is not complete without a few booms, bangs and flashes in the summer skies. And the July 4th holiday period is one of several national holidays when hours for fireworks are extended for firing up sparklers along with louder and more visually stimulating displays in backyards.
After an extended period when fireworks were limited to commercial and governmental productions, Georgia legislators allowed individuals to purchase and use fireworks beginning July 1, 2015.
For the most part, Albany residents have behaved responsibly with the new privilege, according to Albany police.
The noise produced by fireworks does generate calls for officers during major holidays, as well as the week prior to and after the occasion, Albany Police Department Cpl. Dillard Glover said. In most instances, users are following state regulations in terms of allowed locations and hours.
There are occasions when revelers go beyond the time limit, but even then officers usually can handle the situation agreeably, he said.
“In most cases they (officers) like to give (offenders) a warning,” Glover said. “If they have to keep going back, they can be charged. Personally, all the years I was on the road I don’t think I ever had to write a citation. Most of the time people complied.”
The legal hours for firing off fireworks is 10 a.m.-9 a.m., but on July 3 and 4 the festivities are allowed to extend to 11:59 p.m.
Under Georgia law, the use of fireworks also is prohibited within 100 yards of certain facilities, including utility and wastewater plants, gas stations, and liquid and natural gas facilities, airport boundaries and helicopter landing areas, hospitals and nursing homes.
Historic sites, state and local parks and other government-owned property are also off limits for recreational ignition of fireworks. Other regulations prohibit igniting fireworks in close proximity to roads and highways as well as fire hydrants and other fire department water connections.
Fireworks also are limited to those sold legally in the state.
For the most part, police officers in Albany try to enforce the rules while realizing that people are just out to have a good time over the holiday, Glover said.
“You want people to be able to enjoy, to celebrate,” he said. “It doesn’t get dark until after 9 p.m. People just need to use good judgment. Common courtesy, that’s the big thing. Think about the time; some people have to get up to work early. The biggest thing is the consideration of others.”
Police also encourage residents to read and follow the directions and warnings on labels prior to striking a match to light the fuse.
“It is an explosive device,” Glover said. “They are dangerous. There are do’s and don’ts with it.”
Pet owners also should make sure animals spooked by the loud sounds are under control so they don’t roam away from home.
“We do know we get a lot of (calls) after fireworks are set off of animals that have run off,” Glover said. “If you live in an area where you know you’re going to have that, bring your animals inside. Bring them inside for their safety.”
State law prohibits the use of fireworks for those under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Police want people to understand that use of substances can lead to poor judgment and taking risks they otherwise would not take, so fireworks and intoxication are not a good mix.
Invariably, some people use the holidays as a chance to fire guns, which can bring about tragic consequences, Glover said.
“We have had that issue here,” he said. “We’ve had people injured. We’ve had calls about property damaged, cars damaged. I think every town, for the most part, has a problem with that.
“Everything you shoot up comes down. Think about your loved ones, someone else’s loved ones.”
