ALBANY -- Most people think of New Year’s Eve as the biggest party holiday of the year, but the night before Thanksgiving is even deadlier in terms of alcohol-related fatalities.
More alcohol-related road deaths have occurred on Thanksgiving eve than on New Year’s four of the last five years, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. And more than one-third of all fatalities over the Thanksgiving holiday period are alcohol-related.
When it comes to the holiday that kicks off the Christmas season, Lt. Robert Richard of the Dougherty County Police Department said the important thing is to arrive alive. That means taking precautions on the road for those who are driving to share time and turkey with friends and relatives.
Tired drivers are a hazard, so Richard cautioned that people should make sure they are well-rested before getting behind the wheel. Some studies have shown that tired drivers are as much of a danger on the roadway as those who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
“You’re going to have people on the road going longer distances, and they’re tired,” Richard said. “They can end up veering off the road.”
Being in too much of a hurry also can prove deadly. Those people who make a drive after work and are on the road during dusk and nighttime are more likely to encounter deer, and increased speed means less time for a driver to react if an animal darts into the roadway, Richard said.
“Speeding to get there can cause you not to get there,” he said.
Using cellphones while driving is another distraction that can lead to tragedy, he said. Slower drivers should stick to the right-hand lane. And, of course, adults should wear seatbelts and have children secured in car seats.
“We do encourage people to slow down, wear their seatbelts and stay off the cellphone,” Richard said. “We want to encourage people to utilize the right lane. The left lanes are for passing.
For many, having a few drinks is part of getting into the holiday spirit, but getting behind the wheel afterward can be deadly.
Richard recommended that those who do imbibe get a ride to a hotel or stay at the residence where the party is going on instead of trying to drive to another location.
“If you’re going to drink, don’t drive,” he said. “If you’re going to drink, have a designated driver to leave from your location.”
Various state and local law enforcement agencies will have road checks during the holiday period, but Richard encouraged drivers to drive as though they will come upon one over the next hill or around the next curve.
“We’re going to continue to patrol and look for impaired drivers, inattentive drivers, speeders and (those) not wearing a seatbelt,” he said. “If you don’t make it, it’s going to turn a celebration into a sad occasion."