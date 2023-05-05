Police video obtained by CNN shows Bryan Kohberger -- now charged in the November killings of four University of Idaho students -- talking with an officer during a traffic stop in Washington state a month before the slayings.

The traffic stop by an officer at Washington State University -- which Kohberger attended and is near the Idaho college -- was cited in a probable cause affidavit for Kohberger's December arrest, as WSU authorities' knowledge of his vehicle would play a role in his identification as a suspect.

0
0
0
0
0