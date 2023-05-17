Former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes, left, and ABAC President Tracy Brundage, pictured during Barnes’ visit. Barnes donated Whitlock, a registered Polled Hereford bull, to ABAC’s beef unit.

TIFTON — Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes visited the campus of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College earlier this spring and as a result, a 1,500-pound donation was delivered to the college last week.

