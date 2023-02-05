Report: Unmet medical needs more prevalent in states that haven’t expanded Medicaid

A new poll released Friday shows Georgians support using some of the state’s record surplus to improve social services by expanding Medicaid and increasing funding for education.

 Special Photo: Georgia Health News

The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, an Atlanta think tank, commissioned the poll of 1,099 Georgians through the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs.

