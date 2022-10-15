Election-Day-vote-sign-980x735.jpg

 File Photo

ATLANTA -- Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is holding a 10-point lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, according to a poll released this week. But on spending and taxes, abortion, and gun rights, most respondents to the same survey sided with Abrams’ positions.

The poll of 1,030 likely general election voters was conducted Sept. 15-Oct. 4 by the University of Georgia on behalf of the Georgia News Collaborative (GNC), a consortium of more than 100 news organizations including Capitol Beat.

