abortion.jpg

Women gather outside of the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to dissolve federal abortion protections.

 Riley Bunch/GPB News via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA — A new poll released Wednesday shows that a majority of Georgians — particularly black voters — continue to oppose the state’s new restrictive abortion law.

Nearly 62% objected overall, with about 54% saying they strongly opposed it. Black respondents were the most adamantly against it, with 86.4% of them saying they firmly disapprove of the law.

Reporter Rebecca Grapevine with Capitol Beat contributed to this story.

