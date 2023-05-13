Millions of Thais headed to the polls on Sunday for a general election where opposition parties are hoping to ride a wave of frustration over the military's stranglehold on the levers of power and its handling of the economy.

The election is the first since youth-led mass pro-democracy protests in 2020 and only the second since a military coup in 2014 ousted an elected government, restoring a conservative clique that has pulled the strings in the kingdom's turbulent politics for decades.

CNN's Helen Regan contributed reporting.

