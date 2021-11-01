Polls open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday for municipal elections in Albany

Editor’s Note: The Albany Herald posted pre-election features on the candidates running for the Ward II, Ward III and Ward V seats on the Albany City Commission in Tuesday’s municipal election. Eight of the nine candidates running for these offices responded to requests for interviews. Ward V candidate Colette Jenkins, however, did not respond to several messages requesting interviews, so no advance feature was available on her candidacy.
ALBANY — After posting the largest number of voters casting ballots on the last day of early voting in three Albany City Commission races, Ginger Nickerson says she is hoping for a big turnout for Tuesday’s election.
“We had 979 over 16 days, 159 (of those) on Friday,” Nickerson, the Dougherty County elections supervisor, said.
Polls in 12 precincts covering Wards II, III and V will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on election day. Nine candidates are vying for the three seats up for election.
Voters also can drop absentee ballots off at the elections office on the second floor of the Government Center at 222 Pine Ave. through 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nickerson said.
On election day, 12 precincts will be open. They are Palmyra Church, Sherwood Elementary School, Greenbriar Church, Westover High School, Merry Acres Middle School, Carver Teen Center, Shiloh Baptist Church, Litman Cathedral, Phoebe HealthWorks, Jackson Heights Elementary School (now known as Robert Cross Elementary) and Albany Middle School.
The former Westover Community Church precinct has been merged with Westover High School. Voters who formerly voted at the church should vote at the high school gymnasium.
Signage will be posted to notify voters who show up at the church building where they should cast ballots.
There are 8,217 registered voters in Ward 2; 9,478 in Ward III, and 10,143 in Ward V, Nickerson said.
The candidates who qualified for the election are:
♦ Ward II: Former commission member Bobby Coleman, Adam Inyang and Jalen Johnson. Incumbent Commissioner Matt Fuller is not seeking re-election.
