Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday for primary election

ALBANY -- Weeks after the planned 2020 primary election was postponed due to the coronavirus, polls will be open across the state Tuesday for local and state races.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., for the primary election originally scheduled for May. Voters in Dougherty and Lee counties can drop off ballots at drop boxes located at election headquarters until 7 p.m.
In Dougherty County, there are two competitive local races: Incumbent Sheriff Kevin Sproul is facing a challenge from retired law enforcement officer Sabrina Lewis, and in Georgia House District 152, incumbent CaMia Hopson is being challenged by Henry Mathis.
Other Dougherty County candidates are running unopposed.
To vote in the race for sheriff or state representative, voters must choose a Democratic ballot. The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has provided styluses that voters will use to sign in and vote on touchscreen voter machines. Voters also will be asked to maintain social distancing guidelines, which could slow down the process somewhat, election supervisors said.
Also, in Dougherty County several voting precincts have been combined for the election due to a shortage of poll workers.
Many of those who traditionally volunteer to work at polling places fall in high-risk groups for COVID-19, Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said. Combining 12 of the county’s precincts into six for Tuesday’s election was done to make sure there were sufficient workers at each site to provide service to voters.
“These people are on the front line,” Nickerson said. “A lot of our poll workers are in this critical age group, and they opted not to work. We want to ensure there are enough people available at each precinct to serve our voters. This is the only way we can facilitate that.
“The goal is to ensure that voters are comfortable coming in and poll workers are comfortable. They (poll workers) will be here all day.”
Poll workers also will wear masks to protect themselves and others. Hand sanitizer stations also will be available for voters.
The following precinct combinations will be made for Dougherty County:
♦ Voters who usually vote at Precinct 4, located at Greenbriar Church, will vote at 2600 Partridge Drive, Westover High School Gymnasium Precinct;
♦ Voters who vote at the ASU West campus, Precinct 7, will vote at 2600 Partridge Drive, Westover High School Gymnasium Precinct;
♦ Voters who vote at the Westover Community Church, Precinct 27, will vote at 2600 Partridge Drive, Westover High School Gymnasium Precinct;
♦ Voters who vote at Alice Coachman Elementary School, Precinct 11, will vote at 1905 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mt. Zion Church Precinct;
♦ Voters who vote at Turner Elementary School, Precinct 16, will vote at 2410 Sylvester Road, Phoebe East Precinct;
♦ Voters who vote at the Lovett Hall, Precinct 28, will vote at 302 Vick St., the Bill Miller Center Precinct.
