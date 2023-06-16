Rome, Italy (CNN) — Pope Francis was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli hospital Friday where the 86-year-old was recovering from abdominal surgery.

The Pontiff left hospital in a wheelchair and spoke with well-wishers and medical staff who had gathered outside the entrance to say goodbye, as seen on a CNN video.

CNN’s Antonia Mortensen and Sharon Braithwaite contributed reporting.

