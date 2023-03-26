Pope Francis expands Catholic Church sexual abuse law to cover lay leaders

Pope Francis prays in front of the statue of the Immaculate Conception at Spanish Steps December 8, 2013, in Rome, Italy. Pope Francis has updated a 2019 church law governing clerical sexual abuse and extended it to include accountability for Catholic lay leaders of Vatican-approved religious organizations.

 Franco Origlia/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Pope Francis has updated a 2019 church law governing clerical sexual abuse and extended it to include accountability for Catholic lay leaders of Vatican-approved religious organizations.

Lay leaders are people other than clergy members who are on the professional rosters of the church.

