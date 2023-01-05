Pope Francis paid tribute to his predecessor former Pope Benedict XVI Thursday, in a funeral attended by tens of thousands of mourners at St. Peter's Square.

The event marked the first occasion in modern times that a pontiff had presided over the funeral of his predecessor -- and the first ever of one who resigned. Benedict, the first pontiff in almost 600 years to resign his position, rather than hold office for life, died aged 95 on December 31 at a monastery in Vatican City.

CNN's Delia Gallagher, Valentina di Donato and Sharon Braithwaite reported from Rome. CNN's Sana Noor Haq reported from London. CNN's Allegra Goodwin and John Allen contributed reporting.

