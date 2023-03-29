Pope Francis to be hospitalized for several days with respiratory infection, Vatican says

Pope Francis, pictured here in Vatican City in August of 2022, has a respiratory infection and will need to spend "a few days" in the hospital, the Vatican said in a statement on March 29.

 Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Pope Francis will be hospitalized for "a few days" for the treatment of a respiratory infection, the Vatican said on Wednesday, raising concerns over the health of the 86-year-old pontiff.

"In recent days Pope Francis complained of some respiratory difficulties and this afternoon he went to Policlinico A. Gemelli for some medical checks," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement, referring to the Rome hospital where popes are normally treated. "The outcome of the same showed a respiratory infection (excluding Covid-19 infection) that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy."

CNN's Delia Gallagher reported in Rome, and Sharon Braithwaite in London.